SGTC’s Abisai Gutierrez presented GADA auto collision and repair scholarship

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Automotive Collision and Repair student Abisai Gutierrez of Macon County was presented with the Georgia Automotive Dealers Association (GADA) scholarship recently by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. SGTC President Dr. John Watford made the presentation.

The Georgia Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) committed $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation to fund scholarships for automotive and automotive collision and repair students attending TCSG colleges across the state. The scholarships are designed to promote careers in the automotive industry in Georgia.

Gutierrez is currently in his last semester in the Auto Collision and Repair Technology program and was very excited to be awarded the scholarship. “Thank you so much for this opportunity,” said Gutierrez. “I have really enjoyed this program and learned a lot. Working on cars has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. And now I have that opportunity. Thank you again.” He plans to use the funding for tools.

The SGTC Auto Collision and Repair student learned about South Georgia Technical College from his family members. Two sisters and his future wife have all graduated or attended South Georgia Technical College in different programs.

“South Georgia Technical College is wonderful,” said Gutierrez. “It is helping me to reach my goals to open my own business. My instructor Mr. Starlyn Sampson is great and I would recommend this program to anyone who is interested in learning how to repair a car from start to finish.”

Gutierrez was recommended for the scholarship by Auto Collision and Repair Instructor Starlyn Sampson based on his academic achievement and work ethics. Sampson is SGTC’s Instructor of the Year for 2022 and encourages his students to “go the extra mile” and learn all they can to excel in their chosen profession.

“On behalf of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, it is our pleasure to present you with the GADA scholarship,” said SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford thanked Gutierrez for selecting South Georgia Tech and the Auto Collision and Repair Program to continue his education. “This is a tremendous opportunity. We appreciate TCSG and the Georgia Automotive Dealers Association for offering this support to our students. We know this support makes a difference in your life and will be of benefit to our community through a well-trained workforce. Congratulations on earning this scholarship.”

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting applications for Fall Semester. The college will be hosting Fall Semester Orientation and Registration on Tuesday, July 19th at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 and 5 p.m. in the John M. Pope Center in Americus and at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the Crisp County Center campus.

Students can apply online at www.southgatech.edu and attend the in-person orientation and registration on July 19th. For information about attending South Georgia Technical College contact Candie Waters at cwalters@southgatech.edu in Americus or Katrice Taylor at ktaylor@southgatech.edu in Cordele.

For more information about the SGTC Auto Collision and Repair Program, contact instructor Starlyn Sampson at ssampson@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2580. Fall semester begins August 18th and it is not too late to apply. Financial aid is available.