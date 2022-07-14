South Georgia Technical College to offer college completion grant opportunities

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be offering a new opportunity called the Georgia College Completion Grant Program beginning Fall Semester. This new grant program is designed to assist students who have an outstanding balance due to direct costs at the college and who are within 80% completion of a credential. The maximum award is up to $2,500, depending on the unpaid balance.

Recipients must be enrolled in an undergraduate degree, diploma or certificate major or program at a Technical College System of Georgia institution and meet the program eligibility requirements. The Georgia College Completion Grant program cannot be used to pay prior balances.

“This is an exciting opportunity for South Georgia Technical College current and previous students,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “Individuals who are interested in returning to SGTC to complete their education may be able to receive additional financial assistance. Those current students who may not have enough financial aid and are nearing the completion of their program may be eligible as well.”

The Georgia College Completion Grant program is being implemented by the Georgia Student Finance Commission. The lifetime maximum award for students is $2500 and no refunds will be issued to students. It is to cover the current unpaid balance only.

South Georgia Technical College and each college participating will have a limited amount of funding. The funds will be awarded on as needed basis as long as funding is available.

SGTC Financial Aid Director Kelly Everett said that the new grant follows other state program eligibility requirements – meeting satisfactory academic progress, be a resident of Georgia for at least 24 months, fill out a current FAFSA (currently 2022 – 2023 FAFSA), not in default of a student loan or owe an overpayment from a grant. Males must also be registered with Selective Service. The students must have graduated from high school or received a high school equivalency.

For more information about the Georgia College Completion Grant, contact SGTC Financial Aid Director Kelly Everett at keverett@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2351. The application process will start with the Financial Aid office and then be routed to the Registrar to determine if the student meets the 80% completion criteria and then routed back to Financial Aid for awarding.