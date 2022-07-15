Board of Education holds monthly meeting

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for their regular meeting on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The meeting was open to the public and broadcasted on Facebook Live, where it has been archived. Walter Knighton, with the help of Kimothy Hadley, gave the superintendent’s dashboard report. Included in the report were the results of summer school performance both in terms of achievement and in attendance. More details on the reports will be forthcoming. After the agenda and consent agenda were adopted, the BOE addressed the school year handbook as well as the school nutrition handbook and unstructured break time. After some comments on who was allowed to make a motion in the board meeting, two of the items were approved.

The BOE will take on a compensation study to determine if the financial compensation of employees is on par with other districts, however there was no mention of the next movements after the topic was addressed in closed session. Under property irrigation with the topic of the night to include irrigation for both landscaping and football fields. All of these items were passed. The Georgia School Board Association Planning Purposal was discussed as was the instructional delivery model. The Sumter County Schools discussed what options the format best suits the district. In the end, SCS decided to implement a hybrid format. However, unlike past models, if a student is to learn virtually there has to be solid reason or circumstance in which the student is allowed to do so. It was not determined what the baseline for allowing the student to attend virtually was, however, medical reasons were implied.

Outside of regular school calendar events coming up, Ignite College and Career Academy will be holding their ribbon cutting on July 28, 2022, at 11:00.

The BOE went into executive session and later came back into session to address personnel issues. The BOE accepted two job offer rescindments, one resignation, eight transfers, 19 hires and two third party contracts. A job description for School Nutrition Food Assistant was approved along with the activity and academic supplements. After the vote, the meeting was adjourned.

The BOE work session will be held on August 8 at 6pm at 100 Learning Lane. While the public is invited to attend there will be no broadcasting of the meeting on Facebook. The regular meeting will be held on August 11 at 7pm in the same location, however the meeting will be broadcasted on Facebook Live.