Charles Gilbert “Gil” Tripp: July 16, 2022

Mr. Charles Gilbert “Gil” Tripp age 88 of Americus, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Rex Odom and Rev. Al Lewis will officiate the service. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Charles Gilbert Tripp was born October 25, 1933 in Sumter County. He was the son of the late Charles Russell Tripp and the late Rosa Lee Bass Tripp. As a youth he felt the Dooly Campground in Vienna, GA was his second home. This is where he felt the call to Ministry and met his future wife. After working as Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America and the Tog Shop, he began serving Churches in the old Americus district of the United Methodist Church. This service lasted for 36 years. During this service time, he served as Director of the Dooly Campground. He had a special love for all the churches he pastored throughout his career. There was nothing he enjoyed more than fishing, telling stories, reading and enjoying friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Angelyn Oakley Tripp of Americus. A son, Charles Troy Tripp of Sandy Springs. GA.

Mr. Tripp was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Leon Tripp, a sister Audrey Tripp Hall and a brother Leroy Tripp.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dooly Campground P.O. Box 7 Vienna Ga, 31092 or to a charity of choice.

