Joyce Powell Harnage: July 13, 2022

Mrs. Joyce Powell Harnage age 86, of Americus, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Rev. James Beckett will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Saturday, July 16th from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

Joyce Powell Harnage was born July 15, 1935 in Tift County. She was the daughter of the late William Clyde Powell and the late Bessie Leola Howell Powell. Mrs. Harnage move to Americus in 1966. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing the piano. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church and served as the church pianist for many years. For most of her years in Americus she had a home daycare through which she loved a lot of children and parents.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen Woodard (James) of Americus and Dawn Crawford (Morgan) of Dothan, AL. Two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Harnage (Sonia) of Americus and Wendell Keith Watson (Phyllis) of Greeneville, NC., step children Carol Harnage (Peggy) of Americus and Betty Utz (Donny) of Albany. A sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn Reynolds (Wesley) of Ashburn, GA. Seven grandchildren, Adam Goodin, Craig Wellons, Rachel Price, Jessica Woodard, Abigail Harnage, Amelia Harnage and Ansleigh Harnage. Seven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren also survive.

Mrs. Harnage was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Troy Harnage, two sisters, Clydie Lee Shields, Mary Ruth Willis and three brothers, James E. “Sonny” Powell, Royce Powell and Delson Powell. She was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Gina Etheridge and a step son Rex Harnage.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home P.O. Box 329 Palmetto, GA 30268.