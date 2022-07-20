SGTC Inducts 17 into National Technical Honor Society

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently inducted 17 new members into the college’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) in recognition of the students’ outstanding academic achievement. The ceremony was held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus.

Dr. John Watford, President of South Georgia Technical College addressed the inductees and congratulated them on their accomplishment. “This is about your excellence,” Watford said. “You don’t learn excellence. Excellence is a habit. I’m proud of you and look forward to seeing great things from each and every one of you.”

Following Watford’s remarks, SGTC mathematics instructor and NTHS advisor Chester Taylor listed the seven attributes all members of the NTHS share in common: responsibility, scholarship, skill, honesty, citizenship, leadership, and service. Derrick Carson of Butler, a previous NTHS inductee, lit a purple candle to represent each of the seven attributes, and a white candle to represent the guiding light of knowledge.

Taylor then presented each student with a personalized certificate commemorating their induction into the National Technical Honor Society.

The students honored were: Conor Barrentine of Covington, Agricultural Technology; Norman Dunaway of Bascom, FL, Agricultural Technology; Matthew Jackson of Wilmer, AL, Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology; Tristen Johnson of Butler, TN, Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology; Kirk League of Haleyville, AL, Electric Power Generation; Karson Richmond of Carson City, TN, Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology; Gerode Prather of Lithia Springs, Motorsports Vehicle Technology; Cynthia Poke of Americus, Medical Assisting; Zakyah Cameron of Bonaire, Culinary Arts; Detrontae Daniels of McDonough; Motorsports Vehicle Technology; Nathan Ruha of Alabaster, AL, Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology; Travis Rushing of Brooklet, Agricultural Technology; William Stein of Brandon, MS, Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology; Lakendra Stevens of Buena Vista, Culinary Arts; David Workman of Thomson, GA, Agricultural Technology; Dion Wilson of Fulton, MS, Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology; and Garrett Whitson of Douglasville, Motorsports Vehicle Technology.

The National Technical Honor Society honors the achievements of students within workforce education, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive workforce.

South Georgia Technical College offers opportunities for excellence in over 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs. Learn more about all the programs SGTC offers at www.southgatech.edu, and apply now to enroll for fall semester which begins August 18.