CONGRESSMAN BISHOP ANNOUNCES $3,048,137 IN FEDERAL GRANTS FOR THREE TECHNICAL COLLEGES IN GEORGIA’S SECOND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

From Staff Reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) is pleased to announce the selection of three district institutions to receive grant funding through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) totaling $3,048,137. These funds have been allocated to the South Georgia Technical College ($691,171), Albany Technical College ($1,146,963), and Columbus Technical College ($1,210,003) and will go toward specialized training and education, supporting enrollment efforts, and student financial aid.

“Our colleges faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, which made it difficult to implement effective workforce training, as well as recruit and retain students. As we recover from the pandemic, these colleges, and many of their students, are still faced with strained budgets and economic challenges.” said Congressman Bishop. “These funds will help our technical colleges to bridge their gaps and expand student support services on campus.”

“South Georgia Technical College is thrilled to be a recipient of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grant,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “The grant will allow us to directly benefit students who have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. As a rural institution of higher education, South Georgia Technical College is instrumental in providing southwest Georgia with a trained workforce. These funds will be utilized to assist the college with providing additional workforce educational opportunities. We appreciate Congressman Sanford Bishop’s leadership and support of South Georgia Technical College.”

Similarly, Martha Ann Todd, President of Columbus Technical College said, “Columbus Technical College is excited to receive this level of funding that will be used to increase program access for students to complete in-demand workforce training. At Columbus Tech, 73% of the students matriculating during academic year 2022 depended on financial aid to remain enrolled. These HEERF ARP grant funds will enable the college to provide a safe campus learning environment; provide wrap-around services to address life challenges – such as food insecurity or lack of Internet access; provide textbook vouchers, and support students in both graduating with little to no student debt and entering the workforce in a career that will allow them to be economically self-sufficient.”

“Albany Technical College will apply the new grant funds to assist students adversely impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic,” said Dr. Emmett Griswold, Interim President of Albany Technical College. “This additional funding will allow us to continue to support our students and help them to stay on course to complete their degrees here at the college. Our graduates will, in turn, support economic development in the community and help maintain a strong southwest Georgia. We extend a special thank you to Congressman Bishop for his continuous support of his constituents in the 2nd Congressional District.”

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III) is authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that was signed into law on March 11, 2021. This legislation allocated $39.6 billion for emergency student financial aid and other expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19.