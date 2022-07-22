89 Hurricanes on PBC Presidential Honor Roll

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University placed 89 student-athletes on the 2021-22 Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll released recently by the league office.

The Presidential Honor Roll presented by Barnes & Noble College recognizes the outstanding academic achievements of Peach Belt Conference student-athletes who compete in the league’s 16 championship sports both at full member institutions and associate member institutions. The Presidential Honor Roll honors all Peach Belt student-athletes who had a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the academic year. 1,550 student-athletes were recognized on this year’s list, giving the PBC 1,000 or more for the 12th year in a row.

The honor roll is divided into four groups: Presidential Scholars, Bronze Scholars, Silver Scholars and Gold Scholars. All student-athletes with a GPA from 3.0 to 3.24 are Presidential Scholars while Bronze Scholars are 3.25 to 3.49; Silver 3.50 to 3.74 and Gold Scholars are those with a 3.75 to 4.00.

The Georgia Southwestern baseball program had the largest number of Hurricane student-athletes on the list with 20. Softball was two shy of baseball with 18 honorees. The department reached 20 or more gold honorees for only the third time in school history and tied its record of 27 student-athletes earning bronze level recognition.

The women’s tennis team led all GSW sports with the highest percentage of its roster on the Honor Roll as all eight members of the program earned distinction. Below is a list of the top five programs in 2021-22 according to the percentage of its roster receiving the Peach Belt honor:

Rank Sport Percent of Athletes on Honor Roll 1 Women’s Tennis 100% 2 Softball 78.3% 3 Men’s Golf 75.0% 4 Women’s Soccer 66.7% 5 Baseball 60.6%

GSW academic honorees on the 2021-22 PBC Presidential Honor Roll:

Gold Scholars [20]: Kyle Bachle (Baseball), Jared Donalson (Baseball), Wade Law (Baseball), Matthew Mamatas (Baseball), Aaron Wainright (Baseball), Alex Wells (Men’s Golf), Sean Siwek (Men’s Soccer), Geraldine Alvarez (Women’s Soccer & Tennis), Jordyn Plewke (Women’s Soccer), Avondrea Singleton (Women’s Soccer), Shelby Watkins (Women’s Soccer), Lauren Shepherd (Women’s Basketball), Natalia Herrera (Softball), Hannah Holloway (Softball), Kimmy Singer (Softball), Chloe Sneed (Softball), Pilar Becerra (Women’s Tennis), Camille Dufays (Women’s Tennis), Hannah Hogg (Women’s Tennis), Angel Jarvis (Women’s Cross Country).

Silver Scholars [25]: James Goodwin (Baseball), Reese Jackowiak (Baseball), Nick McCollum (Baseball), Reid Ragsdale (Baseball), Peyton Sells (Baseball), Nicolas Escobar (Men’s Golf), Chase McLain (Men’s Golf), Gavin Guion (Men’s Basketball & Cross Country), Grant Auer (Men’s Soccer), Dylan Bapst (Men’s Soccer), Cole Carter (Men’s Soccer), Daniel Gardner Jr. (Men’s Soccer), Nicolas Grave De Peralta (Men’s Soccer), Jack Malleret (Men’s Soccer), Benji McQuay-Pfenning (Men’s Soccer), Daniel Iordanov (Men’s Cross Country), Grace Grech (Women’s Soccer), Grace O’Shaughnessy (Women’s Soccer), Yasmin Perez (Women’s Basketball), Ansley Duffey (Softball), Isabel Marcotte (Softball), Allyson Murdock (Softball), Ashlyn Rogers (Softball), Emily McClure (Women’s Tennis), Nina Thomet (Women’s Tennis).

Bronze Scholars [27]: Grant Adams (Baseball), Anthony Angelino (Baseball), Colby Gordon (Baseball), Griffin McClure (Baseball), Grant McDonel (Baseball), Carsen Plumadore (Baseball), Greg Wozniak (Baseball), Jordan Whitening (Men’s Basketball), Will Carter (Men’s Golf), Cole Davison (Men’s Soccer), Eli Fenton (Men’s Soccer), Matteo Landais (Men’s Soccer), Zuri Robertson (Men’s Soccer), Nicolas Sciarra (Men’s Soccer), Natalie Martinez (Women’s Soccer), Zyandra Thomas (Women’s Soccer), K’Shouri Hodge (Women’s Basketball), Jacquelyn Levay (Women’s Basketball), Jaleah Storr (Women’s Basketball), Jaelyn Flynn (Softball), Henderson Hurdle (Softball), Jacie Johns (Softball), Morgan Mullin (Softball), Mckenzie Norton (Softball), Katelyn Wood (Softball), Megan Strickland (Women’s Cross Country & Tennis), Kaleigh Ward (Women’s Cross Country).

Presidential Scholars [17]: Dalton Cameron (Baseball), Riley Powers (Baseball), Tyler Skelton (Baseball), Erik Fogel (Men’s Golf), Jack Tharrington (Men’s Golf), Noah Louis (Men’s Basketball), Lars Nilsen (Men’s Basketball & Cross Country), Chris Salamatou (Men’s Soccer), Emma Carter (Women’s Soccer), Claire Favre (Women’s Soccer), Emily Davis (Women’s Soccer), Lauren Ford (Women’s Soccer), Julia Cliff (Softball), Haley Griffin (Softball), Lacey Rutledge (Softball), Zoe Willis (Softball), Maya Boynton (Women’s Tennis).