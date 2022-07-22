Sumter County’s Noah Mixon captures GRPA 13U Golf State Title

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – Thirteen year-old Noah Mixon, a Sumter County resident and an upcoming eighth grader at Southland Academy, captured the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) 13U Golf Tournament State Championship on Thursday, July 21, at the Flint River Golf Course in Albany.

In preparation for the tournament, Mixon sought help from PGA Tour Coach Chris Dixon. Once the two starting working together, Mixon’s game improved dramatically.

“Noah had a homemade swing and he reached out for help,” Dixon said. “It took us a few weeks to connect. When we did, it was tough at first.”

Under Dixon’s guidance, Noah Mixon’s game steadily improved and his hard work in preparing for the tournament paid off, as he was able to capture the GRPA state title.

“We are only going to get better. The kid works hard,” Dixon said. “I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the young man.”

Mixon’s hard work has paid off in other tournaments as well. During the Georgia State Golf Association (GSGA) Junior Tour in 2021, he finished in first place in the Boys 12-15 Year-Old Division at the Doublegate Country Club in Albany. That year, Mixon also won tournaments at the Riverpoint Golf Club in Albany and the Houston Lake Country Club in Perry.

This year, during the 2022 GSGA Summer Series, Mixon continued his good form, finishing in second place in the Boys’ 12-15 Years Old Advanced Division at a tournament at the Griffin Bell Golf Course here in Americus. He also finished in second place at a tournament at the Fort Benning Golf Course in Columbus and finished in third place at a tournament at the Stonebridge Golf and Country Club in Albany.