Robert Edward Head: July 22, 2022

Mr. Robert Edward Head age 75, of Smithville, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Smithville Baptist Church. Pastor Paul Evans will officiate the service. Interment will follow at the Bowen Cemetery in Smithville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Smithville Baptist Church.

Robert Edward Head was born January 18, 1947 in Americus. He was the son of the late Harry W. Head and the late Hazel Barrow Head. Mr. Head earned a Civil Engineering degree from Southern Tech. He retired from Top Chemical in Dublin, GA. Mr. Head was a member of Smithville Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and sang in the choir.

Survivors include his wife, Beth Beauchamp Head of Smithville. A daughter and son-in-law, Kristy Thornton (Mike) of Smithville and a son and daughter-in-law, Robby Head (Amy) of Leesburg. A brother and sister-in-law, Winston Head (Maxine) of Springhill, FL. Three sisters-in-law, Bonny Dunbar of Leesburg and Babs Beauchamp of Albany and Marcine Head, Atlanta, GA. A brother-in-law, Bob Beauchamp (Libby) of Americus. Five grandchildren, Kayla and Lauren Thornton and Ryan Head, Ragan Head (Jamie) and Ginny Head. His first great grandchild is due in December.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Head was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Head. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smithville Baptist Church 191 Church Street Smithville, GA 31787.

