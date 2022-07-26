Americus Civitan Club donates to endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Americus Civitan Club continued its support of South Georgia Technical College and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation recently by donating to the club’s practical nursing endowed scholarship fund at South Georgia Technical College.

Americus Civitan Club Secretary Grant Williams presented South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford with the donation. “On behalf of South Georgia Technical College and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, I want to thank the Americus Civitan Club for your support of our community, college and students,” said President Watford. “Your generous donation is helping students and families realize their dream of earning an education and finding meaningful employment. You are also giving back to our community by helping provide scholarships for skilled nurses.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, skilled nurses are in demand more than ever. “South Georgia Technical College has been providing workforce education to this community for over 74 years,” said President Watford who applauded the efforts of the Americus Civitan Club for helping the college achieve its mission by supporting students with scholarship opportunities.

Dr. Watford also explained how South Georgia Technical College is going the extra mile by offering over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit classes Fall Semester, which begins August 18th. “We are offering students the option of attending classes in person because it is hard to teach commercial truck driving, welding, diesel mechanics, aviation maintenance, and many other courses without engaging hands and minds. We are going the extra mile to provide the community with a trained, educated workforce.”

South Georgia Technical College has a 99% job placement rate, a 12 to 1 student-teacher ratio, and provides the use of textbooks at no cost to students. The college also has on-campus housing and nationally ranked academics, intercollegiate athletics, and student activities. These are ways that the college “goes the extra mile” to help students and business and industry.

“We appreciate your club for what they mean to our community and we thank you for believing in us and for sharing the good news about the education that we provide for this community,” said Watford.

The Americus Civitan Club is a group of citizens who volunteer in a wide range of charity projects. They conduct fundraisers and charity projects to help others in this community, with a special emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities.

Civitan International is an international organization of community service clubs with roughly 40,000 members across four continents. Club members volunteer to help others in their community, and fund the UAB Civitan International Research Center, a world-class medical facility dedicated to researching developmental disabilities and other cognitive disorders. For more information, visit www.civitan.org, or call 1-800-CIVITAN.

“I would like to add my thanks to the Americus Civitan Club for their support of our students,” said Su Ann Bird, South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation. “This scholarship is very important to our nursing students. We appreciate your willingness to provide the funds that help these deserving students financially with tuition, uniforms, and state board exams.”

The Americus Civitan Club has been sponsoring individual scholarships at South Georgia Technical College since September 2003. Twenty-eight nursing students have already received Americus Civitan Club scholarships.

“Partnerships like this one and others are crucial to our success,” said Dr. Watford. “Your investment in an endowed scholarship will continue to give back to our students indefinitely. We appreciate what you are doing here and in our community. Thank you again for recognizing the value of the educational opportunities that we are able to provide to our students.”

For more information about making a donation to the SGTC Foundation or endowing a scholarship at South Georgia Technical College, contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA.

To learn more about the over 200 different associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs and the free books offer available at South Georgia Technical College, contact the admissions at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele.