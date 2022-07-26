William Douglas Grubbs “Bill”: July 22, 2022

William Douglas Grubbs (“Bill”), 82 of Wilmington Island GA, passed away peacefully in the hospital on July 22, 2022 after a battle with cancer, with his spouse and daughters by his side. Bill was born in Macon, GA, son of Johnnie Durham and Ethel (McKinley) Grubbs and was the youngest of five children. In 1958, Bill graduated from Mary Persons High School in Forsyth, GA. Following, he attended and graduated from University of Georgia (Go Dawgs!) in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. After serving in the Air National Guard, he began his work career which was spent, in large part, in the insurance field. He retired from his sales position with DuPont Corian Carapace Corporation in 2008. An active member of Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church, Bill served in a variety of roles and capacities including Elder, Deacon, choir member and on various committees too numerous to count. He enjoyed life and had many hobbies that he shared with his wife Betty. He loved music and was a wonderfully gifted piano player. He also enjoyed gardening, tennis, golf, boating, travel and a glass of wine and a chat with friends. Bill never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He gave the best hugs and a strong handshake. His wonderful smile and spirit and his talent for storytelling will be missed by so many. Bill is survived by his best friend and spouse of almost 59 years, Betty (Arnall) Grubbs, his three children: Lee Michael Grubbs in Saint John, FL (spouse Jen), Bethany Lane Grubbs in Savannah, and Nancy (Grubbs) Jacobsen in Louisville, KY (spouse Chris). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Katie, Jake, Luke and Dylan Grubbs (Mike and Jen) and Colbin and Brody Jacobsen (Nancy and Chris). He is also survived by older brother Jimmy Grubbs in Cordova, TN. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church in Savannah, GA. Inurnment will follow at the WIPC Memorial Garden, followed by a reception in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church Remembrance Fund, 450 N. Cromwell Road, Savannah, GA 31410.