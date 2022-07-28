GSW Hurricanes Earn Third Straight ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

From Staff Reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team was named a recipient of the 2021-22 American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award presented by Sports Attack earlier today. Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2021-22 academic year.

GSW earned the award for the third consecutive year.

Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 14. To be honored, teams had to meet the following criteria:

Must be a high school or college team

Head coach must be a current ABCA member

Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2021-22 academic year

The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation’s oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA’s awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.