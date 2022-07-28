SGTC graduate encourages granddaughter to enroll at alma mater

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Varnice Sutton graduated from South Georgia Tech in 1978 from the Business program and worked in that field for over 30 years. She is living proof of how a practical hands-on education can transform lives and help individuals provide for their families. Her belief in the power of technical education led her to encourage her granddaughter to enroll.

“Going to South Georgia Tech was one of the best things I ever did,” laughed Varnice Sutton. “I highly recommend it to everyone.” In fact, she has done just that. She came to Fall semester orientation and registration recently to enroll her granddaughter, Kebony Banks, in the South Georgia Technical College Medical Assisting program.

One of Sutton’s teachers in the business program in the late 70’s was former President Sparky Reeves. “Mr. Reeves was my math or accounting instructor and he definitely knew his stuff. I came out of there with an “A” but he made sure we were prepared,” said Sutton, who added that she wanted her granddaughter to have the same type of education so she would be prepared for a bright future.

Kebony Banks is a graduate of Furlow Charter School in Americus. She is interested in entering the medical field. She is currently enrolled as a freshman in South Georgia Tech’s Medical Assisting program and is excited about the upcoming semester.

“My grandmother told me all about South Georgia Tech and I have been out here for different events,” said Banks. “I think I am really going to like this program and my instructors. My plan is to continue on and become a nurse.”

Both Sutton and Banks were presented with SGTC’s “Going the Extra Mile” t-shirts. Varnice Sutton definitely went the extra mile to help encourage her granddaughter to enroll and Banks is now one of the students who will be attending classes this fall at South Georgia Technical College.

Sutton worked for the Department of Labor for over 20 years and then worked with DFACS for another 10 years. She is still very active. Even in her retirement she is volunteering and working as a substitute at Sumter Primary School for pre-k, first and second grades.

She is a proud alumna of South Georgia Tech and is grateful the college was here for her and now here for her granddaughter. “I think everyone should come out and give it a try.”

Individuals interested in attending South Georgia Technical College this fall can still apply. Classes start August 18th but it is not too late to enroll in one of the over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs available.

SGTC offers students the “Complete College Experience” with nationally recognized academics, intercollegiate athletics, and student activities. SGTC has been ranked as the top community college in Georgia for three consecutive years by Niche.com. It is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia with on-campus housing.

For more information about enrolling for Fall semester, contact the SGTC admissions office at 229-931-2760 in Americus or 229-271-4051 in Crisp County. Students can also email Katrice Taylor at ktaylor@southgatech.edu on the Crisp County Campus or Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu on the Americus campus. Applications can also be found on the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu. Financial aid is available and with the HOPE Career grant, there are almost 20 programs that qualified students can enroll in practically tuition free.