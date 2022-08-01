Donna Leigh Drake Richardson: July 24, 2022

Mrs. Donna Leigh Drake Richardson, age 59, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 30, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with Rev. William Hall officiating. The family received friends on Friday, July 29, at Hancock Funeral Home between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 PM.

She was born on September 22, 1962 in Sumter County to Mary Lee Crook Drake and the late Kenneth “Smutt” Drake. Donna was of the Christian faith and was a self-employed health care giver. She loved caring for others. She helped her father for years at Powell Farms, and was a homemaker up until her girls were grown. She had also previously been employed at Manhattan Shirt Factory and at Diversico. She was a wonderful wife, mom, sister and G-ma.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth “Smutt” Drake; and by her parents-in-law, Herbert and Ruby Richardson.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, David Herbert Richardson; her mothers: Mary Lee Avery and Teresa Chandler Gay (Gene); two daughters: Shawna Richardson (Willie Laramore) and Katie Pollock (Aaron); grandchildren: Braxton, Braylon, Madison, Acasia, Willie, Jr., and Jaylin; brothers and sisters: Nancy Peavy (Tony), Travis Drake (Carrie), Joseph Lovelace, Vickie Davis, and Ricky Drake; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

