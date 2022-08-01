Nell Welch Purvis: July 29, 2022

Mrs. Nell Welch Purvis, age 79, passed away on July 29, 2022, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center.

Nell was born October 12, 1942 in Draneville, Ga to James Thomas Welch and Florine Wilson Welch. She was a 1960 Marion County graduate where she was captain of the basketball team. She received Most Athletic and Wittiest Senior Superlative awards. She also was Miss F.H.A her senior year. She married the love of her life Carroll Edgar Purvis Jr. (Tump) in 1960. She enjoyed decorating, sewing, playing her Grand Concert Piano and organ. She owned Decorating Unlimited for many years and loved her customers dearly. Nell was known for her many talents and hard work. She was an animal lover her entire life. She was proud to be one of eight children and learned many things growing up on the farm. Nell loved hosting family gatherings and cooking for many. Gardening, traveling, and fixing up old homes were also her passion.

She is survived by daughters Teresa (Keith) Teasley and Sheryl Rush all of Americus. Her sisters Rosla (Mike) Plant of Greenville, Ga and Laverne Purvis (Americus) and a brother-in-law and his wife Dan and Bernette Purvis of Hawkinsville, Ga. She also has 7 grandchildren whom she adored: Hope (Nathan) Bateman of Americus, Rob (Sarah) of Gainsville, Ga, Hannah (Matthew) Ledger of San Diego, California and Mary Nell Rush of Americus. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tump Purvis, a son-in-law Tuck Rush, III, her sisters Juanita Snider and Betty Sollers and brothers Billy, Larry and Ronnie Welch.

Funeral services will be at First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00am with Rev. David Thompson officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM.

The family suggests donations may be made to the Sumter Humane Society 108 Industrial Blvd Americus, Ga. 31709.

Pall bearers are as follows:

Rob Rush, Nathan Bateman, Matthew Ledger, Taylor Childre, Cary Purvis, Danny Purvis, and Ben Purvis.

