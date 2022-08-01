Page Bailey: July 29, 2022

Page Bailey, age 37, of Americus, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus. She was born August 16, 1984 to Jerry and Lynn Bailey. She employed at Roman Oven for many years. Page had the kindness and personality that always left an impression with you.

Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at First Baptist Church at 11:00 am with Rev. Keith Parks, Rev. Steven Wright, and Rev. Sam Harper officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Survivors include her children Jerry Page and Sarah Lynn Dunning of Americus; mother Lynn Bailey of Americus; brother, Arthur James (AJ) Bailey of Newnan; uncle David W. McLemore of Anderson, SC.; partner, Timothy Tyler Dunning of Americus; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Page Bailey.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.