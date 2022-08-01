SGTC Welding graduate goes from dislocated worker to employee

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Less than one year after becoming a dislocated worker, Trinity Snelling is graduating from South Georgia Technical College with a welding diploma and a career in his field making over $5 per hour more than his previous job. He thanks South Georgia Technical College and the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) for making this possible.

“I really can’t believe it,” said Trinity Snelling, who stopped by South Georgia Tech recently to fill out his graduation application as well as thank SGTC’s WIOA Coordinator Sandhya Muljibhai for their support over the past year. He also wanted to share the good news about his new job with Southeast Railcar (SERC) in Plains.

The Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act provides SGTC students with financial assistance for tuition, fees, books and direct training costs. The federal funds are made available to SGTC by the River Valley Regional Commission and the WIOA board. Over 20 programs at South Georgia Technical College are eligible for the WIOA program including the Welding and Joining Technology program.

The WIOA educational programs at SGTC include (limited enrollment allowed in some programs): Accounting, Air Conditioning Technology, Aircraft Structural Technology, Auto Collision Repair Technology, Automotive Technology, Aviation Maintenance Technology, Avionics Technology, Commercial Truck Driving, Criminal Justice Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Early Childhood Care and Education, Electrical Lineworker, Electrical Systems Technology, Electronics Technology, Emergency Medical Technician, Industrial Mechanical Systems, Industrial Systems Technology, Law Enforcement Academy, Medical Assisting, Practical Nursing, Precision Machining and Manufacturing and Welding and Joining Technology.

Snelling will be working as a welder as part of the Chassis Refurbishment program at Southeast Railcar in Plains. It is a division of Cordele Coastal Logistics, Cordele Intermodal Services and Cordele Brokerage Services. He is on a 90-day probationary period but at the end of the successful completion of that period, he will be eligible for an additional pay increase.

“I really wanted to thank my welding instructor Ted Eschmann, South Georgia Technical College, and Ms. Muljibhai and the WIOA program,” said Snelling. “I enrolled in the welding program last August with Mr. Ted Eschmann and less than one year later, I am walking out with a great career and the opportunity to make good money.”

Snelling had started the welding program back in 2013 but didn’t finish. When he became a dislocated worker, he knew he needed to come back and gain the skills he needed to find a great career. He was able to complete the program in less than 12 months and now he is excited about his future. And with the WIOA program, he received financial assistance and tools.

South Georgia Technical College and its faculty and staff are “going the extra mile” every day to help students gain the hands-on practical skills needed for great careers and to provide area business and industry leaders with a trained workforce.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting students for Fall Semester. Classes start August 18th and it is not too late to apply. For more information, contact the SGTC admissions office at 229-931-2760 in Americus or 229-271-4051 in Crisp County. Students can also email Katrice Taylor at ktaylor@southgatech.edu on the Crisp County Campus or Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu on the Americus campus. Applications can also be found on the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu. Financial aid is available.

To qualify for WIOA assistance, students must be currently enrolled at South Georgia Technical College or have been accepted by SGTC; be enrolled in a program that WIOA accepts; have applied for financial aid (you do not have to receive financial aid, but you must have attempted to receive financial aid.); meet income eligibility; meet sustainability standards (this includes passing an assessment phase and interview phase) and live in the Middle Flint Area 16 region of: Crisp, Dooly, Macon, Marion, Schley, Sumter, Taylor, or Webster County.

To learn more about the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and to find out if you qualify, call Sandhya Muljibhai or Sarah Teal in the SGTC WIOA office at 229.931.2172. Students can apply for the WIOA assistance online at: https://www.southgatech.edu/academics/academic-resources/workforce-innovations-opportunities-act/.