William Donald “Donnie” Smith: July 20, 2022

Mr. William Donald “Donnie” Smith, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Pruitt Health Palmyra in Albany.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 23, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St. with Rev. Steven Golden officiating. Private burial followed in Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends beginning at 2:30 PM on Saturday at Hancock Funeral Home.

Born December 16, 1949 in Americus, he was a son of the late Dennis Smith and the late Audrey Belle Smith. A veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War era, Mr. Smith was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was retired after 36 years as a trucker, working most recently for Wylie Sanders Trucking Company. He was a generous man and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved to cut up with his family and loved animals.

Survivors include his children: John L. Smith (Jenniferlynn), Sara Smith, and Chris Smith; grandchildren: Chaneylynn Smith and Robert Smith; great-grandson, John Smith; his brother, Charlie Smith (Faye); and four nieces: Rhonda Shutters (Mark), Vanessa Crawley (Tracy), Laura Smith, and Marie Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Smith.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sumter Humane Society, 108 Industrial Blvd., Americus, GA 31719.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www. hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

