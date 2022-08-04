Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride on Saturday, August 6

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Those who love to ride bicycles are encouraged to take part in Sumter Cycling’s First Saturday Ride, which will take place this coming Saturday, August 6.

The ride will begin at 10 a.m. at Pat’s Place, located at 1526 South Lee St.

Riders will have a choice between a 10-mile ride and a 21-mile ride. After the rides are over, riders can enjoy a lunch at Pat’s Place, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.