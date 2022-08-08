Elizabeth Bearden: August 3, 2022

Mrs. Elizabeth Bearden, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home in Dawsonville, GA.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 8, at Bethel Baptist Church, with Rev. Steven Golden officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Andy Rudder, Joe Herren, Casey Pierce, Joseph Saraceni, Marcus McManious, Blake Shattles, and William Bearden. Interment will be private in Andersonville National Cemetery.

The family received friends on Monday following the funeral services at Bethel Baptist Church.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to Bethel Baptist Church, 846 Lane Store Road, Americus, GA 31709; or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Born April 26, 1926 in Abbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Lee Winn and the late Bertha May Campbell Winn. Mrs. Bearden was a homemaker and worked as an LPN, and was a member of the Southern Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vester Capers Bearden; and by a son, William “Bill” Bearden.

Survivors include her children: Winn Bearden (Renee), Judy Elder, Sharon Porter, Rosann Long (Wilson) and Trina Shattles (Ed); eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mrs. Elizabeth Bearden.