Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.

Receiving their pins were Quentavious Bell of Preston, pinned by his friend, Natalie Tullis LPN; Crasha Harris of Marshallville, pinned by her friend Tinichia Story LPN; Cabresha Hinton of Ideal, pinned by her friend Cassandra Rogers LPN; Jasmyne James of Buena Vista, pinned by her cousin Tamika Saunders NP; Daquan McKenzie of Bonaire, pinned by his cousin Alexia Brezial LPN; Jacinda Reese of Americus, pinned by her cousin Shanice Barnum LPN; Shamel Sims of Americus, pinned by her godmother Lisa Tanner RN; Jasmine Williams of Bonaire, pinned by her aunt Wanda Jallow RN, MSN; and Arlaker Zanders of Bonaire, pinned by her mentor and family friend Elbunie Smith LPN.

SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers welcomed those in attendance and graduate Jasmyne James gave the invocation. LPN instructor Jennifer Childs provided a class overview and presented a slideshow of the students featuring the students over the course of their studies in the LPN program.

Quentavious Bell served as the class speaker for the event. Bell thanked the SGTC LPN instructors as well as family, friends, and fellow students for their support. Of the graduating class, Bell said “I’ve never been surrounded by such greatness.”

After Bell’s speech, Jennifer Childs and fellow practical nursing instructor Christine Rundle presented the pins and a rose to each member of the class.

LPN graduate Daquan McKenzie then led the class in the Nurse’s Pledge and the lighting of the lamp. Instructor Christine Rundle gave closing remarks followed by a prayer and benediction by graduate Shamel Sims.

The LPN program at South Georgia Technical College is one of over 200 programs SGTC offers leading to a degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Learn more about all of the programs and apply for enrollment at www.southgatech.edu. Fall semester begins August 18.