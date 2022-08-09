Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.

Cladd received a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from Georgia Southwestern State University and is currently pursuing her M.S. in Secondary Education Computer Science at Columbus State University in Columbus, GA.

She has high level technical skills in programming languages (Java, Python, Scratch, C++) and Cyber Security. She has skills in Microsoft Office programs including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint as well as PowerDMS, PeopleSoft, and Scribe.

Cladd served as the Facilities Compliance Manager for the Georgia Department of Corrections in Forsyth, GA prior to joining South Georgia Technical College. She also worked as the Facility Compliance Specialist for the Georgia Department of Corrections – Macon State Prison in Oglethorpe, GA as well as the Administrative Assistant to the Warden and Operations Analysis Technician at Macon State Prison.

In her duties as the Operations Analysis Technician, Cladd provided technical assistance for server errors, printers, and computers, conducted new user setup and training, and tested, maintained, and monitored computer programs and systems. She has also facilitated personnel compliance training and helped developed policies and procedures for statewide compliance.

In her capacity as the full-time Computer Information Specialist instructor on the Americus campus, Cladd will be responsible for performing all teaching duties, demonstrating competencies, knowledge and skills in the Computer Information Systems program. She will plan and organize instruction in ways that maximize student learning and promote program retention as well as be responsible for evaluation of student performance, progress, and procedural competencies. She will contribute to the program and division curriculum development processes and recruit and market her program.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting students for Fall Semester. Classes begin August 18th. For more information about the Computer Information Systems program, contact Veronda Cladd at veronda.cladd@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2556 in Americus or Brianna Greenberg at brianna.greenberg@southgatech.edu in Cordele. To apply for admission into South Georgia Technical College visit, www.southgatech.edu or contact the Admissions office in Cordele at 229-271-4040 or Americus at 229-931-2394.