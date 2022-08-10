Walter George Ivey: August 9, 2022

Mr. Walter George Ivey, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Mr. Ivey was born in

Richland, Georgia on May 27, 1927 to Robert Ellis and Ethel Holloman Ivey. Mr. Ivey served as Chief

Engineer for SeaLand Container Corporation World Wide and retired from The Merchant Marines in 1983.

Recently, The Merchant Marines were included as a part of the Military in a ceremony at the White

House. The Medal of Honor was presented to all Veterans for their service. Walter Ivey was certainly

deserving of that honor.

Mr. Ivey was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Cecil Ivey, Oliver Ivey and Ellis Ivey and his

sisters: Thelma Leidy, Jewell Sutton, and Mary Leak.

Additionally, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Harmony Cemetery in

Richland with the Rev. Robert Orr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Sumter Retirement Village, Magnolia Manor,

and Phoebe Hospice.

