Sumter County Taxpayers Will See a Drop in Their Educational Tax Dollars

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) held their regular meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. During the financial report that financial chair Rick Barnes delivered it was established the mill rate on taxes for property owners would once again see a drop. This has been the trend for several years now. The existing millage rate of 18.106 will be rolled back to 18.065. This along with the financial report in its entirety was unanimously approved.

Under the policy committee a Parent’s Bill Of Rights was voted on an passed after suspending the rules in order to make it effective immediately. Under property, a mower costing close to $10,000 will be purchased. Also in committee reports, an agreement between Specialized Education Associates, LLC and the BOE was passed. Under personnel an executive session was held and upon coming back into open session, the board passed/accepted a resignation, three job employments were rescinded, two terminations, four transfers, two calendar adjustments, 12 new employments, one long term substitute hire, three Family Medical Leave Act requests and one parental leave.

This meeting can be viewed on the school’s Facebook page under Sumter County Schools. The meeting is open to the public and is held at 100 Learning Lane.