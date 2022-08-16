GSW presents a fun event with a Hurricane Twist

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Those who love to play golf are invited to head to Griffin Bell Golf Course on Friday, October 21 to take part in the 13th Annual President’s Classic Golf Tournament benefiting Georgia Southwestern State University Athletics.

The tournament format will be a four-person scramble and the entry fee is $400 per team and $100 per individual. The fee includes cart, lunch and tee gifts.

The tournament will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it will be divided by two flights. Lunch will be served at noon.

There will be team awards for first, second and third place in each flight. There will also be individual awards for closest to the pin and closest drive to the line.

Golfers can pay extra money for mulligans (four per person) at $10 each.

For more information, those interested in participating can go to this website: https://www.gswcanes.com/general/2022-23/releases/20220809s421tk.