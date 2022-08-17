Andre Robinson hired as full-time barbering instructor at SGTC

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.

Robinson, who has over 30 years of professional barbering experience, owed Uptown Cuts Barbershop in Vienna, Georgia, prior to accepting the adjunct Barbering instructor position at South Georgia Tech. In addition to providing professional hair cutting and styling, Robinson also provided professional facials and professional hair care treatment in his shop.

“We are very pleased that Andre Robinson has accepted the full-time Barbering instructor position,” said President Watford. “He has done an excellent job as an adjunct instructor and prepared his students to successfully test and obtain state Licensure in the area of Master Barbering Services. We wish him all the best in his new full-time position.”

The SGTC Barbering program is a four-term program and new students are accepted each term. In addition to Barbering basics such as introduction to barber/styling implements, sterilization, sanitation, and bacteriology, and haircutting and shampooing, basic styling, shaving, anatomy & physiology and introduction to color theory/color application, students will also take English, Math, Computer Literacy, and Interpersonal Relations and Professional Development courses. They also have the opportunity to participate in a practicum and internships and take a class in Shop Management/Ownership.

Robinson is a graduate of South Georgia Tech. He earned an Advanced Drafting degree and then continued at Georgia Southwestern State University where he earned an applied science associate degree. He also attended Albany State University and studied Psychology.

Prior to opening his own barbershop, Robinson worked as a Counselor at Macon State Prison and provided Care and Treatment/Counseling for the Georgia Department of Corrections.

South Georgia Technical College is currently enrolling students for Fall Semester. Classes start August 18th and it is not too late to apply. Students can apply by visiting www.southgatech.edu and clicking on the Apply Now button. For more information about the admissions process, contact Admissions Director Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299 or Admissions Coordinator Katrice Taylor in Cordele at ktaylor@southgatech.edu or 229-271-4051.

To learn more about the barbering program at SGTC, contact instructor Andre Robinson at andre.robinson@southgatech.edu.