Lady Wildcats get stung by Hornets

Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Schley County’s Abbie Cheek was the only Lady Wildcat to get a hit off Westfield pitcher Sydney Langdon in Tuesday’s 15-0 loss to the Hornets. Photo by Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – After starting the season 2-0, the Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team was hoping to stay undefeated when they hosted GIAA (formerly GISA) perennial power Westfield. However, the Hornets set the tone early by scoring six runs in the first inning and six more in the fourth on their way to a 15-0 rout of the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, August 16 at Wildcat Park.

The Hornets scored 15 runs on 14 hits and belted four home runs in the contest. They also took advantage of five errors committed by the Lady Wildcats.

Schley County shortstop Destiny LeCroy fields a ground ball.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

Westfield starting pitcher Sydney Langdon was almost unhittable. Langdon allowed only one hit from the Lady Wildcats and it came off the bat of Abbie Cheek in the bottom of the second inning. Langdon was also productive at the plate as she drilled a home run over the left field fence in the top of the first. That solo homer came right after Cate Raines had belted a three run home run and it was all part of a six run explosion by the Hornets in the first inning.

The Hornets added a run in the second and two more runs in the third before putting the game completely out of reach in the fourth inning by scoring six runs on four hits and taking advantage of three SCHS errors. The big blow in the inning came from Kate Hardy, who drilled a three run home run over the left field fence to give the Hornets a 13-0 lead at the time.

Schley County right fielder Kalli Bishop tries to connect on a pitch.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

The Lady Wildcats tried to score a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Langdon retired Kalli Bishop, Abbie Cheek and Makena Wurtz in order to end the run-ruled game.

The Lady Wildcats (2-1) will try to rebound from this setback when they travel to Roberta to take on Crawford County on Thursday, August 18. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

More Sports

GSW presents a fun event with a Hurricane Twist

Errors prove costly in Lady Raiders’ loss at Windsor Academy

Sumter County High School Athletic Department presents ticket refund plan

Trio of GSW golfers named GCAA Srixon Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars

Print Article