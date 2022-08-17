Lady Wildcats get stung by Hornets

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – After starting the season 2-0, the Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team was hoping to stay undefeated when they hosted GIAA (formerly GISA) perennial power Westfield. However, the Hornets set the tone early by scoring six runs in the first inning and six more in the fourth on their way to a 15-0 rout of the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, August 16 at Wildcat Park.

The Hornets scored 15 runs on 14 hits and belted four home runs in the contest. They also took advantage of five errors committed by the Lady Wildcats.

Westfield starting pitcher Sydney Langdon was almost unhittable. Langdon allowed only one hit from the Lady Wildcats and it came off the bat of Abbie Cheek in the bottom of the second inning. Langdon was also productive at the plate as she drilled a home run over the left field fence in the top of the first. That solo homer came right after Cate Raines had belted a three run home run and it was all part of a six run explosion by the Hornets in the first inning.

The Hornets added a run in the second and two more runs in the third before putting the game completely out of reach in the fourth inning by scoring six runs on four hits and taking advantage of three SCHS errors. The big blow in the inning came from Kate Hardy, who drilled a three run home run over the left field fence to give the Hornets a 13-0 lead at the time.

The Lady Wildcats tried to score a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Langdon retired Kalli Bishop, Abbie Cheek and Makena Wurtz in order to end the run-ruled game.

The Lady Wildcats (2-1) will try to rebound from this setback when they travel to Roberta to take on Crawford County on Thursday, August 18. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.