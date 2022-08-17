South GeorgiaLEADS Board of Directors Announces Leadership Class of 2022 – 2023

August 12, 2022, Moultrie – Twenty-eight participants from across South Georgia have committed to investing in the future vitality and sustainability of the region by participating in the 2022-2023 class of South GeorgiaLEADS. Representing 16 counties of the 21-county region, the desire to engage and proactively address the issues facing South Georgia is a consistent passion of this year’s class. At a time when leadership is critical in all communities, the Board of Directors of South GeorgiaLEADS is proud to announce the participants of this year’s class.

South GeorgiaLEADS Chair Barbara Grogan shares the Board’s support, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome the 2022-2023 class of South GeorgiaLEADS! Representing an array of communities, professions and cultures across Southwest Georgia, we are excited about the great conversations and skill sharing the class will experience—and take back to their hometowns. Reflective of the diversity of our region, we have professionals from a wide range of sectors including non-profits, K-12 and post-secondary education, local government, financial institutions, utility companies, entrepreneurs and more. This diversity of experiences and mindsets will make for engaging and productive discussions as we gather for the kick-off retreat in Bainbridge next week.”

Supported by strong corporate sponsorships—Georgia Power Company as the sustaining sponsor and Electric Cities of Georgia as the presenting sponsor—South GeorgiaLEADS (SGL) links community leaders directly to the region’s economic development agenda and efforts.

The 2022-2023 South GeorgiaLEADS class is as follows:

Jennifer Floyd City of Fitzgerald Jessica Griner Fitzgerald Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce Brandon Winn Young, Black, and Empowered Inc. Brent James Georgia Power Company Dale Rickett Colquitt County Educational Foundation Anna Kinchen Southwest Georgia Farm Credit Tonya Jones Sumter EMC LaVenice Grace Dougherty County Schools Cheryl Vinson Dougherty County Family Literacy Council Donica Williams First National Bank Cicily Florence YardCandi Pops Amy Carter Southern Regional Technical College Mary Crawford Girls on the Run South Georgia Mike Davis Hahira United Methodist Church Kimberly Hobbs Southern Georgia Regional Commission Shannon McGee Valdosta State University Chanel Randolph Southeastern Credit Union

Christy Wray Mitchell County School System Rachel Jenson City of Whigham Wendi Jenkins University System of Georgia Josh Drew Sumter County Schools Jimmy Whaley Whaley Realty, Inc. Erin Badger New Hire Solutions Brittany Bryant Southern Regional Technical College Jennifer Jarvis Cairo-Grady County Chamber of Commerce Travis Moss Secure Records Solutions Adrian Martinez Franco Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Jodie Kretzer Invision Technologies

Sustaining sponsor and Georgia Power’s Regional Director in Valdosta, Joe Brownlee shares why investing in programs like South GeorgiaLEADS is essential to Georgia Power’s mission—and the region’s success, “At Georgia Power, we have well over 100 years of community and economic development experience. From that experience, we’ve come to realize and firmly believe that the most successful regions have committed, engaged leaders. When communities and regions consider leaders to engage in the economic development planning process, it’s important to include stakeholders that bring a different perspective, innovative ideas and contagious enthusiasm. Community and regional leadership is too important to be left up to chance.

South GeorgiaLEADS has been very intentional about bringing together leaders who can help foster change and growth and create strategies for collaboration throughout South Georgia. That is why Georgia Power is committed to this program as the Sustaining Sponsor.”

Daryl Ingram, Senior Vice President and Chief External Officer for Electric Cities of Georgia and the presenting sponsor of South GeorgiaLEADS since it launched in 2016, talks about the importance of grassroots leadership. He shares, “The South GeorgiaLEADS program provides pathways for southwest Georgia leaders to solve complicated challenges of today and the future. The grassroots principles of LEADS align with the Electric Cities of Georgia’s rich history of helping communities and why our continued support of this LEADS program is a perfect fit in our support of Southwest Georgia.”

South GeorgiaLEADS will kick off next week on Thursday, August 18, at SouthWind Plantation in Bainbridge

– Decatur County. Emphasizing regional priorities throughout the program, SGL links regional site visits and issue awareness to relevant leadership development content within the framework of the South GeorgiaLEADS priorities. The Board will be joined throughout the year by implementation partners University of Georgia J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development and Valdosta State University Center for South Georgia Regional Impact.

Sponsors of the 2022-2023 South GeorgiaLEADS program include: AT&T, Colony Bank, Electric Cities of Georgia, Fitzgerald Ben Hill County Development Authority, Georgia Power Company, Georgia CEO, Leadership Worth, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, Locate South Georgia, NEOs Technologies, One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Southern Regional Technical College, Sylvester Worth County Chamber of Commerce, The UPS Store Albany, and the Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority.

For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS, please visit www.southgeorgialeads.com; or contact South GeorgiaLEADS Chair Barbara Grogan at 229.921.1457; or southgeorgialeads@yahoo.com.