John Benson Dorsey III: August 17, 2022

Mr. John Benson Dorsey III, age 70, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Pruitt Health Care in

Ashburn, GA.

Mr. Dorsey was born in Americus; Georgia as was the son of John B. Dorsey Jr and Charlotte Sparks

Dorsey. He was a Veteran of the US Army. He was retired from Reeves Construction as the IT director

and later from Tyson as a truck driver. He enjoyed riding his Harley and playing music on his guitar.

Survivors include his son, Jeff C. Dorsey of Arvada, Colorado and his sister Charlotte Dorsey Cotton of

Americus, Georgia. His nieces Rachel M. Cotton and Rebecca H. Cotton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to so, memorial contributions to the

charity of your choice are suggested.

