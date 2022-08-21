Hart’s extra inning double lifts Lady Raiders past Gatewood

From Staff Reports

EATONTON, GA – It took row extra innings, but thanks to a two-run double by Landry Hart in the top of the eighth inning, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders Softball Team (SAR) was able to score a 13-11 victory over the Gatewood Lady Gators for their first win of the season on Saturday, August 20 at the Gatewood School in Eatonton, GA.

With the score tied at 10-10 in the top of the eighth, SAR’s Gracie Wilson was automatically put at second base as part of speeding up the game in extra innings. The Lady Raiders were able to take advantage when Morgan Weaver singled, moving Wilson over to third base. Later on the inning, Hart drove in Wilson and Weaver and advanced to third on an error.

Maddie Godwin followed that up by drawing a walk and Ila Johnson drove in Hart on an RBI single. The Lady Gators responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth, but that would be as close as they would get as the Lady Raiders left Eatonton with a 13-11 victory.

Hart went 4 for 5 at the plate with a triple, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored and Weaver also went 4 for 5 at the plate with a double and five runs scored.

Maddie Godwin started in the circle for the Lady Raiders. She gave up six runs on two hits, walked three and struck out three in a little over an inning of work. Johnson came on in relief of Godwin and ended up getting the win. She gave up six runs on three hits and struck out three batters.

The Lady Raiders (1-2) will try to build on this victory when they travel to Albany on Tuesday, August 23 to take on their archrivals, the Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.