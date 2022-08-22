Olive Belle Fussell Powell: August 17, 2022

Olive Belle Fussell Powell, 93, of Parrott, Georgia, passed away in Gainesville, Georgia on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the home of her son. Mrs. Powell was born in Dawson, Georgia to the late John Oliver and Bertha LouAnne Bolton Fussell on June 20, 1929. Olive was a member of Parrott Baptist Church where she played the piano and served as treasurer for many years. She was a devoted daughter, sister, niece, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She enjoyed taking pictures, reading, playing games, and doing puzzles, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Olive also served as a caregiver to her parents, aunts, husband, and friends over many years.

Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Powell, as well as her parents, two sisters (Nelle Hudson and Evelyn Wimberley), and one brother (John Fussell). She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Stephanie Powell; granddaughters Mikayla Powell and Katelyn Powell; brother-in-law Louis (Linda) Powell; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 20, at Parrott Baptist Church with Rev. David Martin officiating. Interment followed at Parrott Cemetery. The family received friends from 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM at Parrott Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28217; or to your favorite charity.

