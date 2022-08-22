Ruthie Oliver: August 18, 2022

Mrs. Ruthie Oliver, age 80, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Summerhill Nursing Home in Perry.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 21, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with Rev. William Hall officiating. The following gentlemen were asked to serve as pallbearers: Austin Prickett, Vince Fowler, Lamar Oliver, Cooper Oliver, Jody Read, and Corbett Howell. Interment followed in Leslie Cemetery.

The family received friends on Sunday at Hancock Funeral Home between the hours of 2:00 and 3:00 PM.

Born February 6, 1942 in Madison, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Cuthbert Hawkins and the late Dora Fowler Hawkins. She was a home maker and enjoyed cooking. Mrs. Oliver was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy “Bud” Oliver.

Survivors include her children: Billie Ann Prickett (Andy), Curtis Oliver, and Sheila Ellsworth (Tim); and two grandchildren: Andrea Prickett and Austin Prickett.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to Kindred Hospice, 105 Jim Mason Ct #100, Warner Robins, GA 31088; or to a charity of choice.

