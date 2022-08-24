Kimberly Lynn Avant
Published 9:34 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Kimberly Lynn Avant was born August 5th, 1971 in Americus, Georgia to Bobby and Jeanette
(née Shelton) Avant. She was the third of their four children. Growing up here in Americus,
Georgia she learned the piano under Mrs. Shiver, was a member of the Americus Blue Tide
swim team, was an accomplished dancer under Mrs. Judy Sears, and played the clarinet in the
Pride of Southland band. Summers were spent with friends playing at the Americus Country
Club, and visits to her grandparents’ farm in Mississippi.
Kim attended Southland for her entire primary, intermediate, and secondary education. She
then went on to the University of Georgia, where she earned her Bachelor of Business
Administration degree in 1994. Thus began Kim’s passionate devotion to her beloved Georgia
Bulldogs. She was a frequent attendant at home games, and never missed an opportunity to
cheer them on. Seeing them win the national championship this year was among her favorite
moments.
After university, Kim lived and worked in Athens at various posts before moving to Macon,
Georgia, where she worked for the firm of Reynolds, Horne & Survant for nearly sixteen years
on their finance team. An illness forced her to retire early last year, and she succumbed
suddenly on Tuesday, August 16th surrounded by family. She is survived by her parents, sister
Cathy (Darinn), brother Greg (Lance), brother Steven (Brittney), nephews Justin, Jackson, and
Grayson, nieces Lauren and Sophia, and a large and beloved family of uncles, aunts, great
nephews and great nieces who will all miss her dearly.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 20th from 10-11am at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel, 142
Southland Rd in Americus. There will be a family-only graveside service afterward.
The family request, in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made to the church or charity of your
choice in Kim’s name.
To sign the online guestbook and share your memories, visit www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements