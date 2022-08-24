Kimberly Lynn Avant was born August 5th, 1971 in Americus, Georgia to Bobby and Jeanette

(née Shelton) Avant. She was the third of their four children. Growing up here in Americus,

Georgia she learned the piano under Mrs. Shiver, was a member of the Americus Blue Tide

swim team, was an accomplished dancer under Mrs. Judy Sears, and played the clarinet in the

Pride of Southland band. Summers were spent with friends playing at the Americus Country

Club, and visits to her grandparents’ farm in Mississippi.

Kim attended Southland for her entire primary, intermediate, and secondary education. She

then went on to the University of Georgia, where she earned her Bachelor of Business

Administration degree in 1994. Thus began Kim’s passionate devotion to her beloved Georgia

Bulldogs. She was a frequent attendant at home games, and never missed an opportunity to

cheer them on. Seeing them win the national championship this year was among her favorite

moments.

After university, Kim lived and worked in Athens at various posts before moving to Macon,

Georgia, where she worked for the firm of Reynolds, Horne & Survant for nearly sixteen years

on their finance team. An illness forced her to retire early last year, and she succumbed

suddenly on Tuesday, August 16th surrounded by family. She is survived by her parents, sister

Cathy (Darinn), brother Greg (Lance), brother Steven (Brittney), nephews Justin, Jackson, and

Grayson, nieces Lauren and Sophia, and a large and beloved family of uncles, aunts, great

nephews and great nieces who will all miss her dearly.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 20th from 10-11am at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel, 142

Southland Rd in Americus. There will be a family-only graveside service afterward.

The family request, in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made to the church or charity of your

choice in Kim’s name.

