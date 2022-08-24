Mary Evelyn Glaze Cochran of Americus: August 21, 2022

Mrs. Mary Evelyn Glaze Cochran, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Corinth Road Personal Care Home in Newnan, Georgia.

Born October 10, 1930 in Adrian, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Coleman Harvey Glaze and the late Selma Cornelia Mulling Glaze. She was a graduate of Fort Valley High School. It was there in Fort Valley that she met and married the love of her life, her husband, the late William David Cochran, Sr. They were married for 28 years.

Mary Evelyn was a true Southern lady who was completely devoted to caring for her family and friends. She was a constant presence in the lives of her family which included her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom she was a beloved “Nanny” and “G”. Her legacy will be the kindness, selflessness and compassion that touched the lives of so many. As a longtime member of Lee Street United Methodist Church, she enjoyed serving there in different capacities with one being the secretary of the church for several years. She was of strong Christian faith.

Her life will be forever cherished by her daughter, Vicki Cochran Moyd (Jim) of Newnan; grandchildren, Melanie Moyd Castleberry (Chris) of Newnan, William Lorin Moyd (Lauren) of Senoia, Ashley Cochran Thayer (Jason) of Suwanee, William David Cochran III (Taylor) of Millbrook, Alabama and Carly Cochran Frashier (Kevin) of Carrolton; great grandchildren, Emma, Erin and Cole Castleberry, Tillery Kate Moyd, Aubrey and Andrew Thayer, Evelyn Claire Cochran and Carter William Frashier; daughter-in-law Gina Arp Cochran of Carrolton; sister-in- law Brenda Lane Glaze of Pendleton, South Carolina and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William David Cochran, Sr., her son, William David Cochran, Jr., and her brothers Marion Glaze, Glenn Glaze and Coleman Glaze.