Area Beat Report August 23 and 24 2022
Published 4:47 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cooper, Brittany Nicole (In Jail), 32, Battery/Cruelty to Children-depriving of necessary sustenance (1st degree)
- Dice, Senchez D’Angelo (Bonded Out), 31, Failure to Appear
- Espinosa-Castillo, Jose Francisco (Bonded Out), 40, Failure to Appear
- Harrison, Cheryl Dianne (Bonded Out), 59, Failure to Appear
- Johnson, James Lewis (Bonded Out), 57, Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Dui-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving on wrong side of roadway
- Mann, Vinson Mandel (In Jail), 43, Probation Violation
- Perry, George Washington (In Jail), 58, Criminal Trespass
- Tyson, Dylan Shawn (Bonded Out), 20, Wrong Class License/No Proof of Insurance-Motorcycle/Reckless Driving
- Adams, Clinton (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation/Domestic Dispute/Battery/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass
- Banks, Kadijah Rachelle (Bonded Out), 28, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Lockhart, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 60, Failure to obey stop sign/DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Registration and License Requirements
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/23
- 500 Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:49 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- US Hwy 19 South at MM 6 at 2:55 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 3:03 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- US Hwy 280 East at Williams Rd. at 4:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
8/24
- SGTC Parkway at SGTC at 7:29 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 202 Luke St. at 10:15 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 1:35 p.m., Information for officer
- 148 Lawhorne Circle at 2:39 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Post 20 at 3:16 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Post 26 at 3:31 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Post 26 at 4:23 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 580 US Hwy 280 East at 10:04 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 1500 GA Hwy 308 at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Willis, Wendell Wallace, 50, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/23
- 505 N. Lee St. at 2:28 a.m., Armed Robbery
- 1614 North Jackson St. at 5:57 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 605A Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 6:07 a.m., Runaway Juvenile
- 204 Peachtree St. at 9:02 a.m., Restraint of Dogs/Prohibition against Nuisances
- 1541B North Jackson St. at 10:13 a.m., Domestic Dispute/Civil Matter
- 1000 Block of North Jackson St. at 11:56 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 67 Cherokee St. Apt. C at 1:03 p.m., Probation Violation/Domestic Dispute/Battery/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass
- 505A N. Lee St. at Heritage Barber Shop at 1:09 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- 416 West Furlow St. at 1:38 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- 505B N. Lee St. at Paradise Wings at 2:55 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
- 1711 East Lamar St. at 3:22 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 205 Winn St. at 3 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 78A Barbara Battle Way at 6:23 p.m., Cruelty to Children-2nd degree
- Dismuke St. at 6:52 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 137 Cherokee St. at 6:36 p.m., Battery
- 1201 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Package Store at 8:04 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1145 East Lamar St. at 8:24 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Railroad St. at North Lee St. at 11:01 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign/DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Registration and License Requirements
- 78B Dixion St. at 10:09 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
8/24
- Railroad St. and Town Creek Circle at 12:08 a.m., Vehicle Fire
- 916 MLK Blvd. at Lot 22 at 1:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 411 Cotton Ave. at Friendship Baptist Church at 1:47 p.m., Rape/Child Molestation
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:07 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Barbara Battle Way at 3:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1101 S. MLK Blvd. at Danfair Express at 3:28 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Parker St. at Rogers St. at 5:28 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 403 Peachtree Dr. at 6:54 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 143 Patterson St. at 11:04 p.m., Domestic Dispute
8/25
- Eastview Circle at Apt. D at 1:33 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 429 Forrest St. at 5:36 a.m., Missing Person
- 704 Brooklyn Terrace at 1:09 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Trespass
- 701 Gailey Plaza at 1:38 a.m., Miscellaneous Report