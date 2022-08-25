Area Beat Report August 23 and 24 2022

Published 4:47 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cooper, Brittany Nicole (In Jail), 32, Battery/Cruelty to Children-depriving of necessary sustenance (1st degree)
  • Dice, Senchez D’Angelo (Bonded Out), 31, Failure to Appear
  • Espinosa-Castillo, Jose Francisco (Bonded Out), 40, Failure to Appear
  • Harrison, Cheryl Dianne (Bonded Out), 59, Failure to Appear
  • Johnson, James Lewis (Bonded Out), 57, Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Dui-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving on wrong side of roadway
  • Mann, Vinson Mandel (In Jail), 43, Probation Violation
  • Perry, George Washington (In Jail), 58, Criminal Trespass
  • Tyson, Dylan Shawn (Bonded Out), 20, Wrong Class License/No Proof of Insurance-Motorcycle/Reckless Driving
  • Adams, Clinton (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation/Domestic Dispute/Battery/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass
  • Banks, Kadijah Rachelle (Bonded Out), 28, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Lockhart, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 60, Failure to obey stop sign/DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Registration and License Requirements

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/23

  • 500 Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:49 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • US Hwy 19 South at MM 6 at 2:55 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 3:03 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • US Hwy 280 East at Williams Rd. at 4:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding

8/24

  • SGTC Parkway at SGTC at 7:29 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 202 Luke St. at 10:15 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 1:35 p.m., Information for officer
  • 148 Lawhorne Circle at 2:39 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Post 20 at 3:16 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Post 26 at 3:31 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Post 26 at 4:23 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 580 US Hwy 280 East at 10:04 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 1500 GA Hwy 308 at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Willis, Wendell Wallace, 50, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/23

  • 505 N. Lee St. at 2:28 a.m., Armed Robbery
  • 1614 North Jackson St. at 5:57 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 605A Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 6:07 a.m., Runaway Juvenile
  • 204 Peachtree St. at 9:02 a.m., Restraint of Dogs/Prohibition against Nuisances
  • 1541B North Jackson St. at 10:13 a.m., Domestic Dispute/Civil Matter
  • 1000 Block of North Jackson St. at 11:56 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 67 Cherokee St. Apt. C at 1:03 p.m., Probation Violation/Domestic Dispute/Battery/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass
  • 505A N. Lee St. at Heritage Barber Shop at 1:09 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
  • 416 West Furlow St. at 1:38 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 505B N. Lee St. at Paradise Wings at 2:55 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at 3:22 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 205 Winn St. at 3 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 78A Barbara Battle Way at 6:23 p.m., Cruelty to Children-2nd degree
  • Dismuke St. at 6:52 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 137 Cherokee St. at 6:36 p.m., Battery
  • 1201 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Package Store at 8:04 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1145 East Lamar St. at 8:24 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Railroad St. at North Lee St. at 11:01 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign/DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Registration and License Requirements
  • 78B Dixion St. at 10:09 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident

8/24

  • Railroad St. and Town Creek Circle at 12:08 a.m., Vehicle Fire
  • 916 MLK Blvd. at Lot 22 at 1:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 411 Cotton Ave. at Friendship Baptist Church at 1:47 p.m., Rape/Child Molestation
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:07 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Barbara Battle Way at 3:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1101 S. MLK Blvd. at Danfair Express at 3:28 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Parker St. at Rogers St. at 5:28 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 403 Peachtree Dr. at 6:54 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • 143 Patterson St. at 11:04 p.m., Domestic Dispute

8/25

  • Eastview Circle at Apt. D at 1:33 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 429 Forrest St. at 5:36 a.m., Missing Person
  • 704 Brooklyn Terrace at 1:09 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Trespass
  • 701 Gailey Plaza at 1:38 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

 

 

More News

Georgia eWIC is Coming to the Southwest Health District

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves policy for courthouse memorials and Ameri Green amendment

Gold Star EMS Director Charles Proctor explains to Sumter County Board of Commissioners the alleged lack of ambulance service back on August 1 of this year

Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades

Print Article