Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe.

Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as a Senior Assistant in Finance Accounting. She worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions and Cooper Lighting for 35 years. She also has experience as a general accounting clerk, cost accounting clerk, and accounts receivable clerk.

She earned her Accounting and Business Administration Diploma from South Georgia Tech and then attended Georgia Southwestern State University to secure her Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting. She is also a graduate of Tri-County High School in Buena Vista, GA.

As an Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech, Horsley will be responsible for performing various paraprofessional accounting duties in the support of financial accounting processes. She will provide clerical support for the Business Office, provide exceptional customer service to students, employees and outside vendors as well as coordinate personnel travel questions and Concur issues. She will also assist at the Americus or Crisp County Center bookstore at the beginning of each semester.

Other duties will include: assisting with daily deposits, cashier functions, and entering routine financial transactions into account systems and processing requisitions in addition to other duties as assigned.

Jacqueline is married to Alfred Horsley and they have two daughters, Chelsea and Tamika and two grandchildren, Zoe and DJ.