TEAS Test to be Administered at SGTC

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will host TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) testing for prospective nursing students Thursday, September 15, at 9:00 a.m. in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus.

The TEAS test is a standardized, multiple choice entrance exam for students interested in applying for the SGTC Practical Nursing program for spring semester. Classes begin January 11.

To register for the test, contact SGTC Director of Admissions Candie Walters at (229) 931-2299 or cwalters@southgatech.edu.