Area Beat Report Aug 25 and 26

Published 2:06 pm Friday, August 26, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barnette, John Michael (In Jail), 41, Criminal Trespass
  • Westbrook, Anthony Deon (In Jail), 27, Possession of Cocaine/Probation Violation
  • Wiggins, Chelsea Annika (In Jail), 24, Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Willoughby, Mark Ansley, 42, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

  • 148 E. Allen St. at 4:45 p.m., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 27 at 5:09 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec Patrol Room at 5:23 p.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
  • 115 w. Rock Hill Dr. at 6:05 p.m., Information for officer
  • 580 US Hwy 280 East at Apt A at 9:39 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 11:02 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 704 Brooklyn Terrace at 1:09 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Trespass
  • Eastview Circle Apt. D at 1:33 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 429 Forrest St. at 5:36 a.m., Missing Person
  • South Lee St. at E. Hill St. at 11:04 a.m., Driving without a valid license
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 3:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 706 McGarrah St. at 4:16 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Tripp St. at 4:53 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1201 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A Party Center at 5:04 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 208 Patton Dr. at 6:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1909 Rose Avenue at 9:27 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 1320 Douglas Circle at 9:19 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 230 Wanda Way at 10:30 p.m., Missing Person

8/26

  • 429 Forrest St. at 3:25 a.m., Possession of Cocaine/Probation Violation
  • 202 Brookdale Dr. at 1:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 402 West Forsyth St. at Danfair Express at 4:51 a.m., Burglary – second degree

 

 

 

More News

Area Beat Report August 23 and 24 2022

Georgia eWIC is Coming to the Southwest Health District

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves policy for courthouse memorials and Ameri Green amendment

Gold Star EMS Director Charles Proctor explains to Sumter County Board of Commissioners the alleged lack of ambulance service back on August 1 of this year

Print Article