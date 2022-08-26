Area Beat Report Aug 25 and 26
Published 2:06 pm Friday, August 26, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barnette, John Michael (In Jail), 41, Criminal Trespass
- Westbrook, Anthony Deon (In Jail), 27, Possession of Cocaine/Probation Violation
- Wiggins, Chelsea Annika (In Jail), 24, Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Willoughby, Mark Ansley, 42, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
- 148 E. Allen St. at 4:45 p.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 27 at 5:09 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec Patrol Room at 5:23 p.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
- 115 w. Rock Hill Dr. at 6:05 p.m., Information for officer
- 580 US Hwy 280 East at Apt A at 9:39 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 11:02 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 704 Brooklyn Terrace at 1:09 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Trespass
- Eastview Circle Apt. D at 1:33 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 429 Forrest St. at 5:36 a.m., Missing Person
- South Lee St. at E. Hill St. at 11:04 a.m., Driving without a valid license
- 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 3:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 706 McGarrah St. at 4:16 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Tripp St. at 4:53 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1201 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A Party Center at 5:04 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 208 Patton Dr. at 6:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1909 Rose Avenue at 9:27 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1320 Douglas Circle at 9:19 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 230 Wanda Way at 10:30 p.m., Missing Person
8/26
- 429 Forrest St. at 3:25 a.m., Possession of Cocaine/Probation Violation
- 202 Brookdale Dr. at 1:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 402 West Forsyth St. at Danfair Express at 4:51 a.m., Burglary – second degree