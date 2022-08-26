GSW Pi Kappa Phi fraternity endows legacy scholarship

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS —Alumni from the Gamma Xi Chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity endowed a new scholarship this summer at Georgia Southwestern State University perpetuating a legacy of community, school spirit and brotherhood. The “Gamma Xi Chapter of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity Legacy Scholarship” will be granted to legacies of the Gamma Xi Chapter.

Gamma Xi Chapter alumnus Sparky Reeves and other brothers have led the way in raising funds to endow this new scholarship through letters, emails, phone calls and all manner of communication.

“We are honored the Gamma Xi Chapter of Pi Kappa Phi’s Legacy Scholarship will forever be able to make a difference in the life of future students at Georgia Southwestern,” Reeves said.

Reeves and several Gamma Xi Chapter alumni gathered recently with GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D., to sign a gift agreement commemorating the new scholarship.

“I really enjoyed spending time with the Pi Kappa Phi alumni group celebrating this new scholarship,” said Weaver. “They shared fun stories about their time in college, and reiterated that GSW is a really special place. They are a terrific group, and I am so pleased they recognized the importance of scholarships to GSW students.”

This permanent fund was initiated during the Gamma Xi Chapter 50th Reunion a few years ago. In the fundraising process, over 75 donors have contributed to the fund, which will be active for the first time at GSW during the Fall 2023 semester. Fraternity alumni plan to announce the first scholarship recipient at an event on May 20, 2023.

To contribute to this scholarship fund, visit www.gsw.edu/GivePiKappaPhi. To write a check, make it out to the GSW Foundation and send to P.O. Box 926, Americus, GA 31709.

For additional information, call the GSW Foundation at (229) 931-2014.