Lady Panthers Volleyball Team earns split at trimatch

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers Volleyball Team earned a split in a trimatch featuring Sumter County, Crisp County and Mitchell County that was held on Tuesday, August 23 at Sumter County High School. The Lady Panthers struggled in a 2-0 loss to Crisp County (7-25, 12-25), but rebounded to defeat Mitchell County 2-0 (25-15, 25-21) for their first win of the season.

“Our team is very young. I only have four returning players,” SCHS Head Coach Alonzo Lockett said. “Everybody else, it’s their first time ever playing volleyball, so my group is very young and inexperienced, but when we come together, because we practice very hard, we’re going to have a really special team. That’s why we were able to adapt and take control of those last two games.”

The Lady Panthers struggled in their first match against Crisp County. At one point, they led 5-4 in the first set, but the Lady Cougars took control from then on out, as the Lady Panthers struggled to receive serves. As a result, the Lady Cougars went on to win the first set 25-7. In the second set, fared somewhat better, but still struggled against the Lady Cougars and lost the second set 25-12 and thus the best of three games match.

In the second match of the day, Crisp County defeated Mitchell County (MC) 2-0 in straight sets. This gave the Lady Panthers the opportunity to see what they would face when they took on the Lady Eagles of MC.

In the first set, the Lady Panthers jumped out to a big lead, but the Lady Eagles were able to fight their way back. However, Sumter County regrouped and was able to reel off several points and cruise to a 25-15 victory.

Things were much more difficult for the Lady Panthers in the second set, as the Lady Eagles came to within three points at 23-20. However, the Lady Panthers were able to hold on and win the second set 25-21 and the match on a kill from outside hitter Georgia Wooden.

The Lady Panthers (1-3) will now focus their attention on Randolph-Clay (RC), whom they will host on Tuesday, August 30 at 5 p.m. in their first match of a trimatch. After RC takes on Early County in the second match, the Lady Panthers will take on Early County in the final match of the trimatch at 7 p.m.