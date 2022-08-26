Lady Raiders score two runs in sixth inning to defeat Brookwood

From Staff Reports

THOMASVILLE – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders Softball Team (SAR) scored two runs on three hits in the top of the sixth inning on their way to a 12-10 victory over the Brookwood Lady Warriors (BKW) on Thursday, August 25 at the Brookwood School in Thomasville.

This contest was a back-and-forth offensive slugfest in which the Lady Raiders (2-3) were able to issue the final blow.

The score was tied at 10-10 going into the top of the sixth inning, but SAR’s Adler Rae Owens led things off with a single into left field and was able to advance to second on an error. Alyssa Godwin then drove in Owens on an RBI single to give the Lady Raiders an 11-10 lead.

Godwin was able to advance to second on a wild pitch and Morgan Weaver flew out to left field for the first out of the inning. However, Sarah Kate McRee gave the Lady Raiders an insurance run with an RBI double to centerfield. SAR was poised to score more runs in the inning. Landry Hart flew out to right field for the second out, but Maddie Godwin and Ila Johnson both drew walks, putting runners on first and second with two outs. Lauren Duke struck out for the third out, but the Lady Raiders were able to hold BKW in the bottom of the sixth to secure their 12-10 victory.

Landry Hart led the SAR offense by going 3 for 5 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Owens went 2 for 3 and scored two runs and Gracie Wilson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. In addition to the offensive work of Hart, Owens and Wilson, the Lady Raiders got production from Alyssa Godwin, who went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and scored four runs. Avery Ledger went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Morgan Weaver went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Lady Raiders also got production from Ila Johnson, Sarah Kate McRee and Eva Grace Studdard, who each had one hit in the contest. McRee went 1 for 1 and drove in a run, Johnson went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored and Studdard went 1 for 3 with a run scored. In total, the Lady Raiders scored 12 runs on 17 hits and committed four errors, while the Lady Warriors scored 10 runs on 12 hits and committed five errors.

Chelsea Woody was the starting pitcher for the Lady Raiders, but struggled in the early going, giving up five runs on four hits in one inning of work. Johnson came on in relief of Woody and gave up five runs on eight hits with no walks and one strikeout.

SAR got on the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning. With runners at first and third with no outs, Hart grounded into a fielder’s choice and Alyssa Godwin was able to score on an error. However, BKW exploded for five runs on four hits, including a two-run homer by Kendall Boggs and a two-run double by Rylee Hollifield.

However, the Lady Raiders countered with a big inning of their own in the top of the second. They scored six runs on five hits, including RBI singles from Avery Ledger, Ila Johnson and Gracie Wilson. They also got a two-run RBI double from Hart that allowed Chelsea Woody and Alyssa Godwin to score. At this point, the Lady Raiders led 7-5.

BKW countered in the bottom of the third with three runs on three hits and took advantage of two SAR errors, but the Lady Raiders punched back in the top of the fourth inning with three runs on six hits to take a 10-8 lead.

The Lady Warriors fought back with two runs on two hits in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game and took advantage of two walks, but SAR would have the final say in the top of the sixth, as they scored the final two runs of the game on the RBI hits from Alyssa Godwin and McRee.

SAR (2-3) will try to build on this victory when they host Westwood on Tuesday, August 30 at 4 p.m.