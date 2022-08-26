SGTC’s Zakyah Cameron receives Daphne Lodge Culinary Arts Scholarship from the SGTC Foundation

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Zakyah Cameron of Bonaire, GA, a Culinary Arts student at South Georgia Technical College, has been selected as the inaugural Daphne’s Lodge Culinary Arts scholarship recipient by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. Chef Ludwig Watzlowick is his instructor.

Rick and Lisa Garcia purchased Daphne Lodge Restaurant in Crisp County earlier this year and endowed a new scholarship for Culinary Arts students at South Georgia Technical College to encourage more students to enter the field and to reward students who excel.

Cameron was the South Georgia Technical College 2022 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner and represented the college in regional and state level competitions. The 20-year old Culinary Arts student is currently participating in an internship and will be graduating in December of 2022. He is also a member of the SGTC National Technical Honor Society, and a member of the SGTC President’s list.

He was extremely honored to be selected as the first Daphne Lodge Culinary Arts scholarship winner and thanked Lisa Garcia for establishing the endowed scholarship for the Culinary Arts program. “Cooking has always been a part of my life,” said Cameron. “I say that I chose to study culinary arts, but really culinary arts chose me. I think I have always known that I wanted to be a Chef.”

Cameron’s father is an executive Chef and even though Cameron began his career at a university to study culinary arts, he found that he was not getting exposed to the hands-on training that he wanted. “I did my research and found South Georgia Technical College had an excellent Culinary Arts program that provided students with real life experience. And it was economical. I am so glad that I chose South Georgia Tech and this scholarship opportunity is just one more reason why I appreciate this school so much,” added Cameron.

Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Ludwig Watzlowick is extremely proud of Cameron. “Zakyah Cameron goes above and beyond in the classroom and in the lab. He is an excellent student with outstanding grades and work ethic. He will do well.”

SGTC President Dr. John Watford congratulated Cameron on his accomplishments and thanked him for entrusting his education to South Georgia Technical College. He also thanked Rick and Lisa Garcia for supporting SGTC students with endowed scholarships.

“Partnerships and support from our business and industry partners are key to our success at South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford. “The support that you provide for the college and for our students is crucial. We appreciate your willingness to give back to this community and to our students as we work to provide our area with a well-trained workforce.”

SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation Su Ann Bird, also expressed her appreciation to the Garcia’s and others who provide financial support to the college and students. “This is a wonderful way to encourage students to excel in their chosen career fields. Scholarships make a tremendous difference in the lives of our students and in our community when they graduate and enter the workforce.”

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs of student. SGTC also provides the “Complete College Experience” with on-campus housing and nationally ranked academics, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics.

For more information about South Georgia Technical College visit www.southgatech.edu. To learn more about the SGTC Foundation or endowing a scholarship at SGTC, contact Su Ann Bird, Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation and Vice President of Institutional Advancement at 229-931-2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA 31709.