GSW Women’s Soccer Team starts out season at 2-0

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) is off to a 2-0 start to the 2022 season with a 3-1 victory over Albany State and a 4-0 clean sheet (shutout) victory over Shorter University.

On Thursday, August 25, the Lady Hurricanes went down to Albany and toppled the Lady Rams of Albany State by the score of 3-1. GSW opened the scoring in the 39th minute when Krystal Elie scored the Lady Hurricanes’ first goal of the 2022 season.

The Lady Rams were able to get the equalizer when GSW was whistled for a foul inside the 18-yard box, which warranted a penalty kick for ASU. Kaleema Alexis stepped up and converted the PK in the 59th minute to tie the match at 1-1.

However, in the 67th minute of the match, GSW took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Karsen Winget and twelve minutes later in the 85th minute, the Lady Hurricanes put the finishing touches on their 3-1 victory when Marina Thompson scored off an assist from Lucia Bustamante.

Two days later on Saturday, August 27, the Lady Hurricanes followed up their victory over ASU with a 4-0 win over Shorter University in their first home match of the season.

GSW began the scoring in the ninth minute when Teresa Rodriguez scored off an assist from Emma Carter. Three minutes before halftime, the Lady Hurricanes took a 2-0 advantage when Payton Johnson scored her first goal of the season off an assist from Geraldine Alvarez to give the Lady Hurricanes a 2-0 lead at the half.

Five minutes into the second half, GSW struck for their third goal when Krystal Elie scored her second goal of the season off an assist from Karsen Winget.

Then in the 66th minute, the Lady Hurricanes put the finishing touches on a dominating performance when Winget scored the fourth goal of the match off an assist from Teresa Rodriguez.

The Lady Hurricanes (2-0, 0-0 PBC) will try to keep their undefeated streak going when they host Southern Wesleyan University at Hurricane Field on Wednesday, August 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.