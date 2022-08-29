Lady Wildcats run rule Red Devils in 10-2 victory

ELLAVILLE – After splitting a doubleheader against Bryan County at home on Saturday, August 27, the Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) fired up their bats by scoring 10 runs and pounding out 14 hits, including a solo home run by Kalli Bishop in the bottom of the fourth inning, to beat the Hawkinsville Red Devils (HVHS) 10-2 in a run-ruled game that lasted just five innings on Monday, August 29 at Wildcat Park.

With the victory, SCHS is now 6-4 on the season.

“It’s nice to have some easy offense,” SCHS Head Coach Jody Sellars said. “I saw Hawkinsville last year and I knew what they had. They had very hittable pitching and it was nice to finally swing the bats the way we are capable and put runs up in chunks. It’s easy to coach when you score runs like that. We played pretty good defense when the ball was put in play. I think we only had one error. Lizzie (Barineau) did a good job throwing strikes and staying ahead in the count and letting her defense work, so it was really a solid game all the way around. It’s always nice to get a win and really nice when you can beat them in less innings than a regulation game.”

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Lady Wildcats took control of the game in their half of the inning by scoring six runs on eight hits, including four doubles by Kalli Bishop, Makena Wurtz, Abbie Cheek and Lizzie Barineau.

HVHS scored a run in the top of the second inning, but SCHS added another run in the bottom of the fourth on Bishop’s second home run of the season. Then in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Wildcats scored three more runs on five straight hits to close out the game with a 10-2 run-ruled victory.

Barineau led the Lady Wildcats’ offense by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs and Bishop, Cheek and Emma Walker all went 2 for 3 at the plate. Bishop drove in three runs and scored two and Emma Walker scored a run. Cheek, who had a double and a single, drove in two runs and scored two.

Barineau got the start in the circle for the Lady Wildcats. In five innings of work, she gave up two runs on six hits, walked one batter and struck out another.

SCHS will host the Manchester Blue Devils on Tuesday, August 30 at 5 p.m. and will follow that up with a game at Webster County on Wednesday, August 31 at 4:30 p.m.