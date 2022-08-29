Marcus Harris hired as SGTC Basic Law Enforcement instructor

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Marcus D. Harris of Leesburg has joined South Georgia Technical College as a full-time Basic Law Enforcement instructor, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. He will report to Director of the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy Major Brett Murray and Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.

South Georgia Technical College Director of Campus Safety and Police Department Chief Sammy Stone conducted a swearing in ceremony for Harris who has now achieved the rank of Lieutenant as a full-time instructor in the Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

Candice Brianna Harris, Marcus’ wife and partner for over 15 years was present at the swearing in ceremony along with SGTC Law Enforcement Academy Director Brett Murray. Marcus and Candice have two sons, Stryker Red Harris, 7, and Wyatt John Harris, 1.

Harris was working as a Deputy Sheriff for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office prior to accepting the position at South Georgia Technical College. He was also a Deputy Sheriff for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and worked as a Detention Officer for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

He has over 15 years of law enforcement experience and served in the U.S. Army infantry from 2003 to 2006. Harris graduated from the South Georgia Technical College Criminal Justice program with an associate of applied science in Criminal Justice and also earned a TCC as a Law Enforcement Specialist. He is also a Lee County High School graduate.

As a full-time Basic Law Enforcement instructor at SGTC, Harris will provide instruction to the students enrolled in the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. He will also demonstrate the use of appropriate teaching techniques and complete all documentation related to assigned courses in a timely manner and maintain an accurate inventory of all assigned property.

The South Georgia Technical College POST (Peace Officers Standards Training) Certified Law Enforcement Academy takes 11-weeks to complete and successful HOPE Grant qualified candidates can attend tuition free and receive 26 hours of college credit toward an associate of applied science in Criminal Justice.

The SGTC POST Certified Law Enforcement Academy is a rigorous program that consists of 440 course hours. After successful completion, cadets are eligible for POST certification and for employment as an entry-level law enforcement officer.

In Georgia, the certification process to become a police officer is regulated by the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST). Candidates pursuing the Basic Law Enforcement Training must be at least 18-years of age, a U.S. Citizen, have a high school diploma or its equivalent; not have been convicted of a crime for which punishment could have been imprisonment, undergo a background investigation, be fingerprinted, complete an entrance exam, and undergo a physical and psychological examination.

For more information about the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy contact Director Brett Murray at bmurray@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2716. Students must also apply to South Georgia Technical College and contact Admissions Director Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu or visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu and apply online.

On-campus housing is also available for Law Enforcement Academy students and others. SGTC is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia with on-campus housing.