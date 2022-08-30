Area Beat Report Aug 29
Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Dowdell, Rita, 51, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Expired license without proof of renewal
- Jackson, Jaleeya Monea, 24, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
- Serrano, Lavonne, Michelle, 43, Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/28
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights at 2:43 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
8/29
- 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas N Go at 7:19 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- East Forsyth at Mayo St. Chick Fillet Construction at 9 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 204 Hudson St. at Dr. Riccardi’s office at 10:36 a.m., Recovered Property/Not stolen
- East Lester St. at N. Lee St. at 12:30 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 1:45 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 107 Prince St. at 3:07 p.m., Damage to Property
- 101 Hanson Dr. at 7:51 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas N Go at 9:26 p.m., Assault and Battery
- 802 Ashby St. at Eastview Cemetery at 10:31 p.m., Purchase and Possession of Marijuana/Giving and possessing liquor and drugs
- 208 Horton Dr. at 10:10 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Douglas Circle at 2:34 a.m., Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Expired license without proof of renewal
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hill, Jalen Tylee (In Jail), 23, Sentenced for 30 days/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent
- Williams, Gequeesha Tanay (In Jail), 27, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/29
- 159 Wood Valley Rd. at 5:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA Hwy 19 South at 8:33 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:48 p.m., Information for officer
- U.S. Hwy 19 North at GA Hwy 280 at 3:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 101 Dogwood St. at 3:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Southerfield Rd. at South GA Tech Parkway at 3:56 p.m., Speeding
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 4:03 p.m., Lost Tag
- GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 4:28 p.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 5:04 p.m., Speeding
- 1059 Hwy 49S at 11:17 p.m., Domestic disturbance
- 138 N. Village Dr. at 11:32 p.m., Information for officer
- 3709 Lee St. Rd. at 5:17 a.m., Threats
8/30
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 305 at 3:17 a.m., Domestic Disturbance