Area Beat Report Aug 29

Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Dowdell, Rita, 51, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Expired license without proof of renewal
  • Jackson, Jaleeya Monea, 24, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
  • Serrano, Lavonne, Michelle, 43, Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/28

  • 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights at 2:43 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

8/29

  • 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas N Go at 7:19 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • East Forsyth at Mayo St. Chick Fillet Construction at 9 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • 204 Hudson St. at Dr. Riccardi’s office at 10:36 a.m., Recovered Property/Not stolen
  • East Lester St. at N. Lee St. at 12:30 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 1:45 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 107 Prince St. at 3:07 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 101 Hanson Dr. at 7:51 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas N Go at 9:26 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • 802 Ashby St. at Eastview Cemetery at 10:31 p.m., Purchase and Possession of Marijuana/Giving and possessing liquor and drugs
  • 208 Horton Dr. at 10:10 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Douglas Circle at 2:34 a.m., Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Expired license without proof of renewal

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hill, Jalen Tylee (In Jail), 23, Sentenced for 30 days/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent
  • Williams, Gequeesha Tanay (In Jail), 27, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/29

  • 159 Wood Valley Rd. at 5:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA Hwy 19 South at 8:33 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:48 p.m., Information for officer
  • U.S. Hwy 19 North at GA Hwy 280 at 3:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 101 Dogwood St. at 3:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Southerfield Rd. at South GA Tech Parkway at 3:56 p.m., Speeding
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 4:03 p.m., Lost Tag
  • GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 4:28 p.m., Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 5:04 p.m., Speeding
  • 1059 Hwy 49S at 11:17 p.m., Domestic disturbance
  • 138 N. Village Dr. at 11:32 p.m., Information for officer
  • 3709 Lee St. Rd. at 5:17 a.m., Threats

8/30

  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 305 at 3:17 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

 

