Hillman gladly shares her experience at South Georgia Tech

AMERICUS – Sherri Hillman of Montezuma, has encouraged others to think about their future and try one of the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs available at South Georgia Technical College because the faculty and staff are always “Going the Extra Mile!”

“I tell everyone it is not too late to get an education and I highly recommend South Georgia Technical College,” said Sherri Hillman, who is set to graduate from the Business Technology program with an associate of applied science degree in December 2022. “People who graduate from South Georgia Tech get good jobs paying good money.”

In fact, Hillman encouraged her daughter, Ja’kell Smith, to sign up for the Business Technology classes at South Georgia Tech and she did. “She is following in her mom’s footsteps and I am very proud of her. She will definitely benefit from this opportunity,” explained Hillman.

Hillman started at South Georgia Technical College in the Early Childhood Care and Education program in 2010 and almost finished before she left and decided to do something different. She returned to SGTC in 2021 and enrolled in the Business Technology program. Now, less than two years later she is set to graduate.

“This is a good college. They are all about helping students. I tell everyone if you have a problem, ask someone for help. The instructors are great about helping students and so are all of the staff. They have computer labs and tutors set up for students who are having problems or just need a place to study and do homework. And other students are great about helping out if you don’t understand something.”

Hillman is proud to share her experience at South Georgia Technical College with others. She was talking with a younger student and her mother on registration day recently and telling them about her experience and those of her family members.

“A lot of my friends, family, and cousins have all come to this college and they are doing well. Some of my family took welding, others took aircraft structural, cosmetology, and commercial truck driving,” said Hillman. “They are all doing well and have great jobs. If you don’t want to spend three, four, or five years to get an education, come to South Georgia Tech. This is a great option and with the rising cost of a four-year degree, this might be a better option now. You can start here and then go on if you want to.”

Hillman added that her pastor encouraged her to share her experiences with others. “If you don’t know what you want to do, come to South Georgia Tech and let them show you all of the opportunities that are available. Going to school here will help you. If you didn’t finish high school, South Georgia Technical College can help you with your GED and then get you started on your career.

“South Georgia Technical College is passionate about getting people jobs. They want their students to succeed. So, I am always trying to encourage people to check out what South Georgia Tech has to offer. You will be glad you did,” said Hillman.

South Georgia Technical College has been ranked as the top community college in Georgia for three consecutive years by Nich.com. The college is a nationally ranked leader in academics, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics. It provides students with the “complete college experience” and is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia with on-campus housing.

For more information about South Georgia Technical College visit www.southgatech.edu. Students can apply online or contact Admissions Director Candie Walters, cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299 in Americus or Admissions Coordinator, Katrice Taylor Martin, ktaylor@southgatech.edu, or 229-271-4051 in Cordele.

South Georgia Tech will be offering an eight-week c-term session beginning October 12th. Contact the college to see the different options available.