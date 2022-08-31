Larry Leon Underwood: August 27, 2022

Mr. Larry Leon Underwood age 77, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Daryl Brown will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel on Thursday.

Larry Leon Underwood was born August 1, 1945 in Tifton, GA. He was the son of the late Rufus Leon Underwood and the late Lillian Henley Underwood. His family move to Americus in 1948. Larry graduated from Americus High School. He obtained a degree in accounting from Georgia Southwestern College. While in college, he met Sharon Adele Underwood from Thorndale, PA. They would later marry in Thorndale on September 7, 1968. On this upcoming September 7th, they would have celebrated 53 years of marriage. While in high school, Larry started working for his father’s cobbler shoe business, the Hub Shoe Store. He would later take ownership and grow the business to carry shoes. He owned and operated the shoe store for 30 years. After selling Hub Shoe Store, he joined the Hooks Agency in Americus, now Hooks Simmons Insurance. Larry had an extreme passion for photography and always had his camera with him. He was always looking for those great shots. He enjoyed working in the yard, and traveling with his wife to places like Hawaii and Colorado. He also enjoyed spending time in Florida at their beach condo fishing, sitting on the back porch with his wife and enjoying the beach. He also enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Adele Underwood of Americus. His daughter, Michele Leigh Underwood of Chicago, IL and a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Underwood and Mary of Birmingham, Al. Two sisters and a brother-in-law, Brenda Pruett (Gary) of Arkansas and Linda Davis of Albany, GA. A brother and sister-in-law, Michael Wayne Underwood (Jan) of Plains. Three grandchildren, Anna Claire Underwood, Ryan Ward Underwood and Jacob Michael Underwood, all of Birmingham, Al. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Mr. Underwood was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Walker. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to a charity of choice.

