SGTC Culinary Arts students gain hands-on experience

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts students are gaining practical experience that allows them to utilize the information they are learning in the classroom and labs during the Culinary Arts luncheons they host for SGTC faculty and staff this semester.

“This is a great opportunity for the students to learn hands-on skills and also get a taste of working in this field as well as what running a business is like,” said South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Ludwig “Ricky” Watzlowick. “We try to make it fun, but it is also a lot of hard work. Students assist with preparing the meals each week and then are in charge of serving our customers. We also ask for feedback from the faculty and staff and make adjustments based on those reviews.”

This week, the Culinary Arts meal had an Italian theme. The meal consisted of a standard salad with spring mix and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, boiled eggs and cheese along with homemade ranch, Italian, honey mustard or blue cheese dressing. Individuals had a choice of Lasagna or Chicken Parmesan along with Zucchini Casserole, Roasted Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese, Pasta Salad, Italian Green Beans, Yeast Rolls, and Blueberry or Strawberry Cheesecake. The students also prepared sweet and unsweet tea, and lemonade. Faculty and staff can stay and eat in the restaurant area or pick-up meals.

“We can talk about safety and sanitation, principles of cooking, baking principles, and the fundaments of restaurant operations, but there is nothing like having to meet a deadline and learning how to get in the kitchen and prepare the food as well as be responsible for serving and cleaning,” said Chef Ricky. “Students either love it or decide it is too much work pretty quick.”

In addition to the Italian theme meal, the students have prepared wings and chicken fingers with sides, ribs, barbecue, and hot dogs and hamburgers. A number of other meals are planned throughout the semester.

“This is good practical experience for our students,” said Chef Watzlowick. “I am very proud of them and the most important thing is that they are learning more and more each week.”

The SGTC Culinary Arts Associate Degree program can be completed in five semesters and new students are admitted each term. Students can also earn a diploma or short-term technical certificates of credit as a Catering Specialist, Food and Beverage Director, Food Production Worker, Prep Cook and Restaurant Operations Specialist.

For more information about the Culinary Arts program on the Americus campus, contact Chef “Ricky” Watzlowick at lwatzlowick@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2558. For more information about the Crisp County Center program, contact Chef Hunter Littler at hlittle@southgatech.edu or 229-271-4086.

SGTC will be offering an eight-week mini-semester this fall beginning October 12th. For more information or to apply visit www.southgatech.edu and click on the Apply Now button. Students may also contact Admissions Director Candie Walters, cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299 in Americus or Admissions Coordinator Katrice Taylor Martin at ktaylor@southgatech.edu or 229-931-4051.

South Georgia Technical College has over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs and offers the students the “complete college experience.” SGTC has been ranked the top community college in Georgia for the past three years and is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia with on-campus housing. SGTC is nationally recognized as a leader in academics, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics.